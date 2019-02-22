Shelby County United Way adds two partner agencies

SIDNEY — “2018 was a successful year with our campaign, administrative operations, and programming,” said Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way director. “We had a very successful campaign projecting revenues to surpass $1.38 million dollars. Our annual audit showed for the third consecutive year administrative costs were less than the prior year, and we added two new partner agencies. Approximately 13,000 residents were served last year through our 27 partner agencies.”

His report continues:

The board of directors continues to challenge the organization and the staff to operate as efficiently as possible while delivering excellent service to the community. With three consecutive years of reduced administrative spend, the new calculated three year average administrative cost is 13 percent. In addition, the total pledge loss was well below budget at $22,000 from a campaign with pledges exceeding $1.35 million.

Agape Distribution and the Sheriff’s STAR Treatment House are the two new partner agencies for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Agape Distribution in 2018 served 7,584 people with 2.2 million pounds of food. 32 percent of the clients were employed, 27 percent received either SSI or SSD income, and 4 percent received retirement income. The Sheriff’s STAR Treatment House will open in 2019 with 10 rooms and the ability to eventually serve 20 clients. The program will allow inmates in recovery to transition from the jail to the house and live in a structured environment while integrating back into society in a safe place.

In June, Shelby County United Way participated in the national “Day of Action.” This event connects volunteer groups to service projects in the community. Over twenty three companies and organizations participated with 167 employees providing 850 volunteer project hours to the community. Projects were completed at the Ross Historical Society, Clear Creek Farms, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Alpha Center Community Garden, 7 community parks, New Choices, the Shelby County Courthouse, and a downtown clean-up project. Please contact me at 937-492-2101 or sbarr@shelbycountyunitedway.org if your company is interested in participating in 2019.

In collaboration with our women’s initiative group, POWER, volunteers are placed in kindergarten classrooms as tutors. Currently there are 75 volunteers filling 42 weekly slots. There is a current need for 10 more volunteers. Please contact Amy West at 937-492-2101 or awest@shelbycountyunitedway.org.

Student United Way is completing a second year after a successful launch. One junior and one senior from every high school in the county is participating. They meet once a month to learn what programs the United Way funds and what are some of the primary community issues facing Shelby County. They have been provided a $10,000.00 allocation budget and during the spring will review and award grants impacting youth in Shelby County.

The Shelby County United Way is anticipating another strong campaign in 2019.