JC native to oversee Pharmacy Services

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) has named Brandon M. Haas, Pharm.D., J.D., Cchief of Ohio Pharmacy Services (OPS). In his new role, Haas will manage pharmacy operations for Central Pharmacy Inpatient, Central Pharmacy Outpatient and the Ohio Pharmacy Service Center.

Haas joined Ohio Pharmacy Services in 2017 as a pharmacy supervisor for Central Pharmacy Inpatient. Prior to working for OPS, he opened and operated a startup community pharmacy that serves his hometown community of Jackson Center, Ohio. He has worked in a variety of practice settings, including community and institutional pharmacies like Cardinal Health, Target and Rite Aid.

Haas attended Ohio Northern University where he earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Raabe College of Pharmacy in 2011 and his Juris Doctor from the Pettit College of Law in 2012. He is dually licensed as a registered pharmacist by the Ohio and Indiana boards of pharmacy. He is a member of the Ohio Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists associations.

OPS serves state behavioral health hospitals, state correctional facilities, county health departments, community mental health and addiction agencies, free clinics, county jails, and non-profits throughout Ohio by providing centralized procurement and distribution services for pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, medical and laboratory supplies and personal care products. OPS also provides expertise in formulary management and clinical pharmacy services. The office operates its own fleet of vehicles to provide delivery and pick-up services and transport laboratory specimens, commissary goods and mail to state agencies and institutions.