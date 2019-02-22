K’Ville Council talks renovations

KETTLERSVILLE — The Kettlersville Village Council met on Feb. 9 and discussed topics including appropriating funds for road work, surveying, and the major ditch cleaning project.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council unanimously adopted the 2019 bylaws detailing council meeting times, salaries, and reimbursement.

The council also considered moving earmarking about $5,000 for street renovations, though they were going to reach out to a contractor for a more specific budget.

Addressing the issue of the discrepancy between property lines on town records and the actual property dimensions, the council reported that an easement for the correction might have to be done separately from the re-surveying. The council was unsure as to whether the easement and the surveying could be dealt with using a single administrative measure or whether it would require two.

A meeting between major property owners (those owning five or more acres of property) had been scheduled to discuss cleaning a ditch on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The meeting, held independently of the Kettlersville council, would create a plan of action and determine the cost of the project to the entire town. Financial participation will be based on land ownership. The organizers apparently hope to get the project started by the spring.

The council also voted to renew a fire contract with the Van Buren County Trustees, for $500 per year, which is the same as the last 10 years.

The council also discussed platting on McCartyville Road.

Bicentennial celebrations for Shelby County will take place this summer, and the council wants to send representation of some kind.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

