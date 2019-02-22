TCC Verizon store opens

Chatting during the ribbon cutting celebration for the opening of the New TCC Verizon Store at 110 South Lester Avenue are, left to right, TCC Technical Advisor Brooke Hull, of Sidney, TCC Store Manager Cassidy York, of Greenville, TCC Regional Director Kristy Nicodemus, of Piqua, COO of Agape Jeff McAtee, of Sidney, and SCARF representative Joe Laber, of Troy. The ribbon cutting was held Thursday, Feb. 22. TCC donated $2,000 to SCARF, $500 to Agape and $500 to Compassionate Care of Shelby County Free Clinic.

