Feb. 23, 1894

Sidney will probably have a Dunkard church. The people of that faith in and around Sidney have made arrangements to buy the old German Methodist church property on South Ohio avenue. If the necessary funds can be raised the property will be purchased and entirely remodeled.

The Urban Natural Gas Co. has added a 125 horsepower boiler to their pumping station plant on the Johnston farm northeast of Sidney.

Feb. 23, 1919

From Washington, Congressman B.F. Welty sends this message; The Senate has ordered a survey of the Miami and Erie canal without a dissenting vote. It is now hoped that the appropriation for the survey will have clear sailing in both houses of Congress.

One hundred and twenty-five pounds of garden seeds were shipped yesterday from Shelby county to the National Headquarters of the American Committee for Devastated France in New York City. A great many of these seeds were brought in by pupils of the county schools in response to an appeal by Supt. Partington.

Feb. 23, 1944

Initiation ceremonies were held for three new members when the Iutis club met last evening in their club rooms in the Citizens Bank building. The new members are: Harry Binkley, Paul Potter and John Kerekes.

Stellan S. Windrow, American Red Cross club director, recently returned from North Africa, will give a first hand account of that theatre of the war when he speaks tomorrow evening at the annual meeting of the Shelby county chapter in the assembly room of the court house.

Another 2,000 Plane armada of U.S. Army bombers hurled an avalanche of destruction into bomb-battered Germany today.

Feb. 23, 1969

Dale Musser was re-elected president of the Shelby County Holsten Club at the “all county” dairy meeting Monday evening. Serving with him will be James Snavely, secretary-treasurer, Richard Peters, news reporter, and Robert Meyer, vice-president.

Sharing a unique educational experience with close to 200 other students is Nancy Schmidt daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Schmidt, Sidney. Miss Schmidt is studying this winter at the University of the Americas which is located in Mexico City, the second largest metropolis in the hemisphere. She is regularly a student at the Ohio State University, Columbus.

Feb. 23, 1994

Alice Linsley, vicar at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Sidney, likes the Anglican description of the Episcopal faith” untidy but lovable”. To her it best sums up the diverse faith which holds to historic creeds and adheres to sacramental theology. All bishops in the Episcopal church have equal authority, It is a faith that embraces females in leadership roles, illustrated by the fact that the first Episcopalian priest was a Chinese woman and the first Episcopalian bishop was a black woman. Linsley said when bishops convene in England every 10 years, it’s evident that the Episcopal church “ it is not the church of white privilege. So that “untidy aspect comes from this diversity. A lot of people are not confortable with women priests. The church has never been strong in rural communities, and in fact in Ohio there are only Episcopal churches in county seats.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

