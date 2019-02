A utility pole dangles next to S. Vandemark Road around 5 pm. The pole broke during the wind storm Sunday Feb. 24. The Sidney Police and Sidney Fire Department blocked off the street.

A utility pole dangles next to S. Vandemark Road around 5 pm. The pole broke during the wind storm Sunday Feb. 24. The Sidney Police and Sidney Fire Department blocked off the street. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN022619Powerlines.jpg A utility pole dangles next to S. Vandemark Road around 5 pm. The pole broke during the wind storm Sunday Feb. 24. The Sidney Police and Sidney Fire Department blocked off the street. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News