Special Olympics vs Russia basketball

Shelby County Special Olympics basketball player Bobby Wright, of Sidney, right, prepares to shoot as Russia junior varsity basketball player Sam York defends at Russia High School Sunday, Feb. 25. Watching the play is Russia girls junior varsity player Bailey Pohlman. The Shelby County Special Olympics team squared off against the Russia boys and girls junior varsity teams. The Olympians were victorious in the game which was played mostly in a dark gym due to a power outage. The Russia cheerleaders also came to cheer on the athletes. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN022619Olympics-1.jpg Shelby County Special Olympics basketball player Bobby Wright, of Sidney, right, prepares to shoot as Russia junior varsity basketball player Sam York defends at Russia High School Sunday, Feb. 25. Watching the play is Russia girls junior varsity player Bailey Pohlman. The Shelby County Special Olympics team squared off against the Russia boys and girls junior varsity teams. The Olympians were victorious in the game which was played mostly in a dark gym due to a power outage. The Russia cheerleaders also came to cheer on the athletes. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News