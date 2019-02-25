Farm fun at Fairlawn

Lukas Smith, 18, of Sidney, son of Josie and Jake Watren, competes in an egg toss during an Ag Olympics held by the Fairlawn FFA Friday, Feb. 22 in the school gym. Kids also chugged milk, had a lip sync battle, had tug-of-war competitions and ice cream eating competitions.

Grant Putnam, front, 8, of Sidney, son of Julie and Jerry Putnam, takes part in a tug-of-war with other kids in the Fairlawn 2nd grade at Fairlawn Local Schools Friday, Feb. 22. The tug-of-war was one of many game played during an Ag Olympics held by the Fairlawn FFA Friday, Feb. 22 in the school gym. Kids also chugged milk, had a lip sync battle, egg toss and ice cream eating competitions.