Finkes speaker for OSU Alumni dinner

SIDNEY — The OSU Alumni Club of Shelby County will hold its annual spring meeting and inner on Monday, March 11, at the Sidney American Legion, 1265 N. Fourth St.

The guest speaker will be Matt Finkes, director of development at Wexner Medical Center. He will discuss “The Culture and Excellence at The Oho State University.”

Finkes was a four-year letterman and three-year started for Ohio State University from 1993-96. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers and played four years in the NFL.

Finkes founded and sold multiple businesses following his football career. He served on various philanthropic boards before beginning a new career at Wexner Medical Center. He is also a game day analyst for Ohio State football for ABC and high school football on Spectrum Sports.

Cocktails and a cash bar will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person with reservations postmarked by March 1. The cost is $2 for young Buckeyes (children).

Checks for the event should be made payable to OSU Alumni Club of Shelby County and mailed to The OSU Club of Shelby County, 2050 Old English Court, Sidney, OH 45365.

For more information, contact Tina Hottle, 937-498-9614.