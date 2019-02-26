125 Years Ago

Feb, 26, 1894

The House has passed Representative Harshbarger’s bill providing the council assigned to assist the prosecutor in any case of murder in the first or second degree may be paid , such compensation as the court approves and the county commissioners shall deem just and proper.

———

Eight grain elevators have been located along the line of the Ohio Southern railroad since its completion. None of these cost less than $4,000, and three of them cost $8,000.

———

Al King will in the course of a few days open a ladies’ tonsorial (Hair dresser) parlor in his home on West avenue.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 26, 1919

The executive committee of the Shelby County Good Roads Federation has recommended that the trustees of the various townships levy three mills (as provided by law) on all taxable property in their respective townships for the purpose of repairing roads. The committee also recommends that all roads to be improved should start from an improved road and continue to the end of the road or the county line.

———

A serious wreck occurred on the D.T & I AT Jackson Center last night in which nine coal cars were piled up and the track torn up for several hundred feet.

———

President Wilson plans to spend just one week in Washington before sailing again for France to resume his work at the peace conference.

75 years Ago

Feb. 26, 1944

Mayor John Sexauer today vetoed the salary ordinance passed by city council at its last meeting, and sent a special message stating the reasons for the veto to Wilson Stockstill, clerk of council. At the time the ordinance as up for consideration, the measure because of what it termed “inequities” in the legislation. The veto message will be read at the next session of council.

The Salvation Army campaign for $7,500 got off to a good start last evening at the dinner meeting in the Church of Christ, with 198 of the more than 250 volunteer workers in attendance.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 26, 1969

Wilson Memorial Hospital has added an artificial kidney machine in the first totally new service department organized at the local facility in several years. Fred J. Steinke donated the kidney machine to the hospital. Hospital Administrator Martin Tullis said the new machine is one of the few in the Miami Valley. Wilson is one of the few small hospitals to have the equipment. Tullis said that it’s difficult to know how much demand exists locally for the machine, since the service has never been available before.

———

Naming of Franklin Judy, as plant manager of the Airstream plant in Jackson Center, was one of three executive appointments announced today by Charles Manchester, vice-president of the firm. Judy, a native of Jackson Center, has been associated with the Jackson Center Airstream plant since 1952.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 26, 1994

Two Sidney High School juniors will participate in the National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., Tuesday through Sunday. Carl Beth Hinsch, and Bill Miller will be among 350 young leaders from across the nation attending the conference. The National Young Leaders Conference is a hands-on leadership training program for high school students who have demonstrated leadership potential and scholastic merit. The theme of the National Young Leaders Conference is “The Leaders of Tomorrow Meeting the Leaders of Today”. Hinsch and Miller will interact with key leaders and newsmakers from the three branches of government, the media, and the diplomatic corps.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

