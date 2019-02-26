Michigan men indicted on local heist attempt

SIDNEY – Two Michigan men who led local authorities on a high-speed car chase following an incident at Walmart this week have been indicted on multiple charges. They remain incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

Avonte T. Clayton, 23, of Inkster, Michigan, and Javonte E. Jones, 34, of Canton, Michigan, were two of 18 people indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Feb. 21. All those charged will be arraigned Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jones has been charged with failure to comply with a signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and theft and vandalism, both fifth-degree felonies. His bond has been set at $12,500. Clayton was indicted for theft, vandalism, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. His bond is set at $5,000.

Several law enforcement departments participated in the pursuit that began in Sidney and ended in Wapakoneta.

According to a Sidney Police report, on Monday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop after a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Jones exited Walmart’s parking lot onto Michigan Street traveling west without its headlights on refusing to heed’s the officer’s signal to stop.

A second Sidney police officer joined the pursuit as the Lancer was about to turn northbound onto the Interstate 75 on ramp. The vehicle traveled north at a speed over 95 mph, the report said. The Lancer exited I-75 at exits 99 and 111 and then re-entered I-75. Several attempts were made to deploy stop sticks during the pursuit, the report said. As the Lancer approached the 113 exit, stop sticks were successfully deployed.

Upon a search of the car, nine Apple iPads, valued at $800, and merchandise, valued at $20, and two shirts were recovered. Two shirts taken from Walmart were also recovered from the vehicle. Also, they were informed a metal cage used to secure iPads was forced open in the electronic section by using a crowbar from the store forcing the metal cage open.

A fit of rage against a Sidney Police officer has resulted in three charges included in the indictment.

Earnest Alexander Weese Jr., 26, incarcerated, is charged with assault, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance and aggravated menacing, both fifth-degree felonies.

On Feb. 11, Weese allegedly tried to head butt an officer while being arrested. He then supposedly spit blood on the officer. Weese then threaten to kill the officer or have someone shoot him.

He remains housed at the county jail.

A St. Marys man who failed to appear for a court date on Jan. 31 was nabbed by Sidney Police and is incarcerated at the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

Douglas Leroy Selanders II, 39, St. Marys, has been charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, when he missed a pretrial hearing for another felony case.

On Dec. 10, he was released on a recognizance bond on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He is believed to have been in possession of Fentanyl on Sept. 23.

Drugs, theft, fraud

In other cases:

• Travis England, 28, 326 Sycamore Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Matthew Larry Mulholland, 34, DeGraff, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Robert William Tillman, 21, 14350 State Route 119, Anna, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Geneva Russell, 38, 311 Maple St., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Kelly Lenhart, 25, 231 Poplar St., aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Joshua Williams, 34, 231 Poplar St., aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of criminal, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jody Napier-Bunnell, 47, 522 ½ E. Court St., aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Corey Arbogast Jr., 27, 416 S. Vandemark Road, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Lori Anne Allen, 52, 219 E. Water St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Charles M. Tingley, 45, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Carrington Ewell Brooks Armsted, 28, Lima, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• David W. Slife, 32, 610 N. Main Ave., vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

• Travis R. Reeves, 46, 104 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits and falsification, both fourth-degree felonies.

Assault of police officer nets charges

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

