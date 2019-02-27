Oversize load gets stuck on tracks

A trailer carrying an oversized load was too low to clear railroad tracks on West Main Street in Anna. Two large wreckers are being hooked up to it now in effort to pull it across the tracks. The wreckers were able to pull it across at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Anna Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol responded to the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News