Helping Sidney man get new lungs

Tiffany Beaver, left, of Sidney, hands a spaghetti dinner to go to Mike Coy and his Wife Deanna, from Houston, during a benefit for Grage Couch, of Sidney. The brought in around $3300. The benefit was held at the Hardin United Methodist Church Saturday, Feb. 23. Couch is now on a transplant list for new lungs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN022819Benefit.jpg Tiffany Beaver, left, of Sidney, hands a spaghetti dinner to go to Mike Coy and his Wife Deanna, from Houston, during a benefit for Grage Couch, of Sidney. The brought in around $3300. The benefit was held at the Hardin United Methodist Church Saturday, Feb. 23. Couch is now on a transplant list for new lungs. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News