Helping Sidney man get new lungs

Tiffany Beaver, left, of Sidney, hands a spaghetti dinner to go to Mike Coy and his Wife Deanna, from Houston, during a benefit for Grage Couch, of Sidney. The brought in around $3300. The benefit was held at the Hardin United Methodist Church Saturday, Feb. 23. Couch is now on a transplant list for new lungs.
