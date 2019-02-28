Health Department gives Hep A vaccines

SIDNEY — Shelby County Board of Health learned the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has already given the same number of Hepatitis A vaccines as they did in 2018. The board was updated about the vaccine during Wednesday night’s board meeting.

In June 2018, a statewide outbreak of Hepatitis A was declared. The best way to avoid Hepatitis A is by practicing good handwashing.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the people most susceptible to Hepititis A are “people with direct contact with individuals infected with the virus, men who have sex with men, people who use street drugs whether they are injected or not, people who are incarcerated, people experiencing homelessness, people who have traveled to other areas of the U.S. currently experiencing outbreaks.”

Symptoms of Hepatitis A are fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, clay-colored stools and jaundice.

In other business, the board heard requests for variances.

• Chad and Tracy Scully, 16205 Sharp Road, Sidney, requested a variance allowing them to build within 4 feet of the well. The state law requires 10 feet, but the Board has granted a 5 foot variance of the past. The board declined to allow the 4 foot variance but did allow a 5 foot variance by a vote of 3-1.

• Jeff and Maria Hoehne, 865 Redmond Road, Russia, asked for a variance to build a detached garage within 5 feet from the sewage. The variance was approved with a vote of 3-1.

• Lance Myer, 13155 Sycamore Trail, Anna, requested a variance. The request was for a structure to be 6 feet from a well. It passed 3-1.

• Ed Liette, 918 Park St., Sidney, the order to remain vacant was upheld.

The board accepted Kamille Lambert as a clerical specialist for 25 hours per week.

Members learned 21 children were signed up for dental care for Give Kids a Smile Day. Because of inclement weather, only seven were seen.

The board’s next meeting will be held March 20 at 7 p.m.