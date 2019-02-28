Committee nominates Pence for unexpired term

SIDNEY — The second Republican Party nominee — this one to fill an unexpired term on the Shelby County Board of Elections — has been sent to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

The Shelby County Republican Party Executive Committee has nominated Doug Pence to complete the term of office held by Jon Baker, who resigned at the Feb. 19 board meeting. The term of office runs until March 2021.

The committee met Feb. 26 to interview Pence and R. Michael Johnson.

Members present for the interviews were Heilers, Pat Goldschmidt, Bob Guillozet, Sanna Hill-Aikin, Jim Liggett, Nathan Lotz, Michelle Mumford, Lance Symonds and Denny York. HR Pence had recused herself from the process, the meeting and the vote as she is married to Doug Pence.

After both were interviewed, a ballot vote was taken of the nine members. Pence received received the majority of votes cast by a 7-2 margin. The ballots were destroyed after the vote was recorded.

“Mr. Pence spent 35 years working for the Xerox Corporation where he developed proven skills in management and leadership. He brings an extensive background in technology as well as a detailed oriented plan of action to the Board of Elections that will be critical in helping move the Board forward,” said Aaron Heilers, Republican Executive chairman. “Mr. Pence is an Army veteran, an active community member and a lifelong Republican.

“We again thank Mr. Baker for his service to the citizens of Shelby County. We look forward to Secretary of State LaRose officially appointing Mr. Pence to the Shelby County Board of Elections and are excited about the team that has been put in place,” said Heilers.

Baker resigned his seat on the board of elections after the Republican Central Committee opted not to renominate Chris Gibbs to the board. Gibbs had served on the board for 12 years; Baker for seven years.

Replacing Gibbs on the board of elections is James Kerg.

The board of elections will hold its organizational meeting Monday, March 4, at 7:30 a.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

