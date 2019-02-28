SHS, SMS traffic plan goes live

SIDNEY — The first morning of a new traffic plan for dropping off students at Sidney High School and Sidney Middle School is in the books.

According to Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble, there were some “first day bumps in the road, but nothing major. Some tweaks need to be made. We’ll see how the afternoon goes.”

The new drop off traffic plan has been implemented in anticipation of the rehabilitation of the Fair Road bridge, located over the CSX railroad near Sidney Middle School. The Shelby County’s Engineer’s Office worked with the schools to develop a student dropoff and pick-up plan.

“Parents who are dropping off both high school and middle school students have two options,” said Tiffany Rank, SCS communications coordinator.

The two options are:

• Drop off high school and middle school kids at the east entrance (gymnasium/student parking lot side) of SHS and allow the middle school students to walk to SMS (sidewalks the entire way) or,

• Drop off high school student at east entrance of SHS and exit out to Campbell and use the Fourth Avenue entrance for the middle school drop-off line. The only way to get to the SMS drop-off line is to enter from Fourth Avenue.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the parents as we all adjust to the new flow,” said Rank.

The engineer’s office was pleased with how the first day went.

“We have had few concerns expressed about some issues with the new traffic patterns for the middle school after the first day,” said Shelby County Engineer Bob Geuy. “Nothing too major just some minor adjustments needed and we are working the Schools staff to address those issues. I feel when the public gets adjusted to the new traffic flow pattern that things will smooth out even more. Overall for such a major change we feel it went well. Our staff will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

Sidney Police officers were on hand to help with the new traffic routes.

“From the police department involvement I believe all went smoothly, a few confused parents, but not negative comments,” said Sidney Police Captain William Shoemaker.

The school district was contacted following the aftenroon pick-up of students.

“It went fine, no real issues,” said Jason McLain, director of business operations/ “We decided to lift the gates up earlier than expected but that’s all I saw so far. I was out there the entire time to observe (it).”

Geuy also shared his thoughts about the day’s events.

“Our staff and the school staff has met and discussed the overall operation.,” said Geuy. “We both feel that with some minor adjustments, those adjustments are being put in place that this solution is going to work.”

Parents and other drivers should remember that a 15 mph speed limit will be enforced within the parking lots.

A line of cars drives through the pylons at Sidney Middle School Thursday morning as students are dropped off for school. A new traffic pattern for both Sidney High School and Sidney Middle School in preparation or the rehabilitation of the Fair Road bridge. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_Schooldropoffnew-3.jpg A line of cars drives through the pylons at Sidney Middle School Thursday morning as students are dropped off for school. A new traffic pattern for both Sidney High School and Sidney Middle School in preparation or the rehabilitation of the Fair Road bridge.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

