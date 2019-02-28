Another brick in the wall

Meyer Restoration employee Mike Snow, of Houston, works on replacing the upper front wall of KB’s Tap House at 111 S. Ohio Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 27. The brick wall had been sagging due to a rotting wood support beam. The brick work should be finished in roughly three weeks.

Meyer Restoration employee Mike Snow, of Houston, works on replacing the upper front wall of KB’s Tap House at 111 S. Ohio Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 27. The brick wall had been sagging due to a rotting wood support beam. The brick work should be finished in roughly three weeks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN030119TapHouse.jpg Meyer Restoration employee Mike Snow, of Houston, works on replacing the upper front wall of KB’s Tap House at 111 S. Ohio Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 27. The brick wall had been sagging due to a rotting wood support beam. The brick work should be finished in roughly three weeks. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News