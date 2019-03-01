125 Years

March 1, 1894

The Sebastian-May company is running full blast and expects within the next few weeks to put on several more men. Mr. Wagner is constantly making improvements to the plant. He reports the lathe business is picking up. His only cause of complaint is the condition of North Street and the sidewalk in front of the factory. It makes walking difficult.

———

A mandolin and violin class was organized last night composed of the following young men: al King, Will Potts, Peter Scherer, Will Kurz, Mainard Kenney, Will Meyer and Abe Jenny.

100 Years

March 1, 1919

The name of Postmaster Val Lee has been sent by the Senate to the president for re-appointment as postmaster at Sidney. His four year term as postmaster expired last August. Following a complete examination of the post office last November, it was found to be in the best of condition.

———

E. C. Wolfe, for many years connected with the Trucker Woodwork Company, has accepted a position with the Overland Company in Toledo in the capacity of auditor. He will be leaving the city within a few weeks.

———

Cecil Quelhorst left for Lima today with Lester Mann. They will be driving back two new Overland vehicles for his dealership.

75 Years

March 1, 1944

City council last night heard a letter read to them written by Mayor Sexauer. It stated he was vetoing the salary ordinance adopted at the previous meeting, Ten days must now pass before council can take further action.

———

Harry Forsyth, chairman of the Salvation Army drive, announced the fund campaign had gone over its goal. $7,715 had been subscribed with a goal of $7,500. The final report meeting was last night.

50 Years

March 1, 1969

Paul Hutchins, farm sales representative for Dayton Power & light, will speak to adult farmers at the New Bremen High School on March 10. He will use demonstration board so show how the use of a thermostat can control ventilating fans and other equipment.

———

Two Houston High School students won honors at a district Future Farmers of America meeting in Ansonia. Gary Wenrick was designated a district star dairy producer. Robert Helman placed first in the secretary book category. Both are juniors.

———

The Sidney YMCA elected the same officers at its annual meeting. There are Dick Henke as president, Richard Wiford as first vice-president, Ed Frey as second vice-president, James Kerber treasurer and James Clark as secretary.

25 Years

March 1, 1994

The City Storm Water Management Committee has submitted its report. City Council is now considered a utility fee to raise funds for the needed improvements. City staff has been requested to study the matter and report back on the possibility of a fee.

———

The Wilson Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees has decided to engage in a strategic planning process. It will be led by Bruce Boyd, a member of the trustees. As an independent hospital, Wilson faces increasing challenges.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org