OSP nets over 16,900 drug arrests in 2018

WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) traffic enforcement yielded more than 16,900 drug arrests, and a substantial increase of drug seizures in 2018.

According to a press release from OSP’s Wapakoneta Post, in 2018 OSP investigated a wide range of felony offenses and saw an increase in total drug arrests from 2017. Troopers are trained to look beyond the initial traffic stop for possible indicators of criminal activity, the release said.

Troopers made 16,956 total drug arrests. This is a 2 percent increase compared to 2017, and a 20 percent jump over the previous three year average (2015-17).

“Our highways are often used during the transportation of illegal drugs and other crimes,” Lt. Scott Carrico, Wapakoneta Post commander, said in the release. “By looking for criminal indicators during a traffic stop, troopers are able to keep illegal items, such as drugs, out of our communities.”

Quantities of drug seizures in 2018 substantially increased over 2017. Seizures such as methamphetamine, a 197 percent increase; fentanyl, a 151 percent increase; cocaine, a 94 percent increase; and heroin, a 78 percent increase; far surpassed 2017 totals. In fact, the release said, troopers recorded historic drug seizures in 2018, with two methamphetamine seizures consisting of 141.8 pounds and 94.6 pounds. Troopers also conducted three of the top 10 heroin seizures on record.

Motorists are reminded that public involvement is critical to highway safety. Call #677 to report impaired of drug activity.

For a complete statistical analysis, visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2019_FelonyAndDrug.pdf