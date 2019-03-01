Chamber presents beautification awards

BOTKINS — Local businesses and companies were honored with beautification awards during Thursday’s Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.

Honored by Vice President Dawn Eilert were:

• Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty which purchased the building on the corner of Court and Walnut Streets. They decided they would turn it into a showpiece by adding new exterior lighting, signage and landscaping to the outside and painting the interior.

• Eleven Fifty Seven moved into a brand new 16,000 square foot building increasing their production capacity by 70 percent in May 2018. The open interior features collaborative and creative spaces where the entire team can come together.

• Love’s Travel Stop in Sidney added 87 new jobs, 130 truck parking spaces and three new restaurants when it opened in 2018.

• Low Voltage Solutions completed an interior and exterior remodel in 2018 including new audio and video showrooms, offices, warehouse space, entryway and new exterior façade.

• New Choices underwent a complete interior and exterior overhaul in 2018. On the interior, much needed cosmetic improvements were made and on the exterior they added major landscaping as well as a pond and waterfall feature.

• Orthopedic Associates developed a state-of-the-art facility to help enhance the lives of their patients by providing individualized orthopedic care for the community.

• Realty 2000 renovated and moved into a new space in the Courtview Center in 2018. They added new flooring and windows as well offices.

• Sidney Family Eye Care’s new space doubled their square footage to allow for better patient care, double the frame selection and new high-tech equipment.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA was able to remodel their west entrance with a new sidewalk, pavers, lighting, interior and exterior doors, a privacy fence, a new Y sign and landscaping thanks to donations .

• Vin & Joy renovated their new downtown location on Ohio Avenue by adding all new ceiling tiles, painting the interior, adding new light fixtures, cleaning up the outside and building a variety of displays using old antique pieces.

“Although their impact on the beautification of Shelby County doesn’t necessarily fit into the construct of the Chamber Beautification Awards program, we’d like to take this opportunity to recognize the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts to clear our local streets and highways of debris and litter,” said Eilert. “On most all good weather days, Sheriff’s department staff can be seen supervising inmate crews as they clean up our roadsides. This service is invaluable to sustaining the beauty of Shelby County. Thank you Sheriff John Lenhart and your deputies for overseeing this program.”