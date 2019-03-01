A race to the finish

Jackson Center Pack #90 and Botkins Pack #98 recently held their Annual Pinewood Derby. Putting a car on the track is Howard Spriggs. The car is Zack Wiswells’, of Jackson Center, who is watching directly from behind the track. Zack is a 5th grader at Jackson Center. The derby was held at the Jackson Center American Legion Sunday, Feb. 24. Zack is the son of Lori Wiswell and Cory Wiswell.

Jackson Center Pack #90 and Botkins Pack #98 recently held their Annual Pinewood Derby. Putting a car on the track is Howard Spriggs. The car is Zack Wiswells’, of Jackson Center, who is watching directly from behind the track. Zack is a 5th grader at Jackson Center. The derby was held at the Jackson Center American Legion Sunday, Feb. 24. Zack is the son of Lori Wiswell and Cory Wiswell. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN030219BoyScouts.jpg Jackson Center Pack #90 and Botkins Pack #98 recently held their Annual Pinewood Derby. Putting a car on the track is Howard Spriggs. The car is Zack Wiswells’, of Jackson Center, who is watching directly from behind the track. Zack is a 5th grader at Jackson Center. The derby was held at the Jackson Center American Legion Sunday, Feb. 24. Zack is the son of Lori Wiswell and Cory Wiswell. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News