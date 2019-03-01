Stokes sentenced on sex offender charge

SIDNEY — Peter Stokes, the man accused of causing injuries during a fight at the Shelby County Jail that led to the death of a fellow inmate, was sentenced to 11 months in prison in an unrelated case recently.

He still faces a murder charge in the prison fight case.

Stokes, 26, of Sidney, was ordered to serve 11 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of attempted failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. Stokes, a registered sex offender, had been jailed since November 2018 on the charge.

Stokes had finished serving a nine-month sentence, March 10, 2018, on the same offense at the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion.

On Feb. 14, Stokes entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder, an unclassified felony. A jury trial has been scheduled for May 21.

Stokes was one of two men involved in a fight, Jan. 18. The other combatant, James Richards, 54, of Sidney, died at Miami Valley Hospital the following day. The cause of death was a brain bleed believed to be caused by the assault, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.