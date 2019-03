Houston and Lockington firefighters battle a structure fire detached from the main house at 881 Aiken Road near Lockington Sunday around 12 a.m. Sunday, March 3. No other information was available. Flashing emergency lights cast lurid colors on the smoke from the fire.

