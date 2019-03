Haller and Eileen retire

City of Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Cameron Haller, left accepts a US flag from Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones during a flag ceremony for Haller who has retired from the Sidney Fire Department. The ceremony was held at Sidney Fire Station 1 Friday, March 1.

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County director Eileen Wiseman, left, of Sidney, talks with Sidney Mayor Mike Barhost during Wiseman’s retirement party Friday, March 1.