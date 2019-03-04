Sidney woman sentenced for role in drug overdose

SIDNEY – A Sidney woman who admitted her involvement in the drug overdose of a local man has been sentenced to 36 months in the state prison. Also, a Celina man received a three-year sentence having had sexual conduct with a juvenile.

They were among several cases adjudicated in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

On Jan. 3, April M. Radcliff, 38, Sidney, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony. She has been transferred to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) Marysville Reformatory for Women.

Originally, Radcliff was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. She was then found guilty by Judge James Stevenson of selling and providing Fentanyl to a male victim on Aug. 12, 2018, who died the same day from an overdose.

Jamey L. Owens, 34, Celina, was ordered to spend three years with the ODRC on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He was also designated a lifetime Tier III sex offender required to register at the sheriff’s office every 90 days.

According to online court records, Owens was having sexual conduct with a juvenile between May 1, 2017, to June 15, 2017.

Michael R. Ledford, 51, 2872 Jerome Drive, Houston, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was also declared a Tier II sex offender required to register with authorities every 180 days for 25 years.

He was found guilty of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl on Sept. 22, 2018.

Jesse A. White, 30, 320 Franklin Ave., was sentenced to prison terms on two charges. He received 30 months on a count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony. He also was sentenced to 12 months on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, which will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with the first charge.

On Nov. 16, White was arrested at his home with chemicals to make Methamphetamine and for having counterfeit banknotes.

Cass Hensley III, 41, incarcerated, was sentenced to 17 months with the ODRC on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony.

He failed to report on Oct. 5, according to online court records. The prison term was imposed factoring in a previous conviction of the same type offense.

In a case from 2016, Chakarra Kidadah Thompson, 29, Dayton, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The sentence stems from a probation violation involving possession of Fentanyl.

Thompson was fined $200 and was also ordered to pay $125 in lab fees plus court costs.

Matthew Shoe, 35, 615 East Ave., was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was found guilty of assaulting a female.

Gregory Scott Barlow II, 46, 2365 Collins Drive Apt. B, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. He will report to the Shelby County Jail on March 14 and participate in the facility’s work release program.

Barlow was also ordered to repay the $8,900 he received for home repairs that he did not intend to perform.

In other cases:

• Donald Hewitt Jr., 41, London Correctional Institution, was declared guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in a one-day jury trial recently. He will be sentenced on March 8.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Hewitt was arrested in possession of Methamphetamine. He is currently serving an 18-month sentence for drug possession imposed by Montgomery County authorities.

• Zachary K. Luthman, 30, 800 Dorley Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, during a recent hearing. He was ordered to the county jail to await his admittance into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima.

He was arrested twice in September 2018 in possession of heroin.

• Zackery Napier, 22, 717 Mohave Court, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was informed he would be forfeiting $1,925 believed to be gained in criminal activity.

He faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. However, court records noted a joint recommendation would be for probation.

• William Kalisz, 36, Troy, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He was arrested Dec. 21 with Methamphetamine.

He faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Chad Ellis, 42, at large, entered a guilty plea to two counts of possession of drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. He was informed he would be forfeiting $842 in cash seized at his arrest.

He faces a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. A joint recommendation of community control was noted in court records.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

