Kerg, Pence join Board of Elections

Meet the new members

SIDNEY — Both new members of the Shelby County Board of Elections have strong ties to the county and its residents.

James Kerg Jr., of Sidney, is a 1974 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and a 1978 graduate of Wittenberg University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.

Kerg is the owner of Precision Custom Products in DeGraff, where he is the chief executive officer, president and board chairman. From 1987 to 1992, he worked at Freshway Foods as a co-founding stockholder and director. He was the CFO, executive vice president, director and stockholder at Gilardi Frozen Foods Corp. from 1985 to 1990.

He was the co-founder and senior partner of Kerg, Russell & Co., CPA’s, from 1982 to 1985. From 1978 to 1981, he was a staff member and senior auditor for Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co., Columbus.

He has served on the board for Elizabeth’s New Life Centers Inc., Lehman Catholic High School Foundation and Shelby County United Way.He is currently a vice president and board member of Ohio Value Voters Inc., Cleveland. He has served as a campaign strategist and adviser throughout Ohio.

From 1982 to 1990, he served on the Shelby County Republican Party’s central committee and executive committee. He served on Sidney City Council from 1985 to 1989.

He and his wife, Theresa, are the parents of seven children and have three granddaughters. He is a member of Holy Angels Church, Knights of Columbus and is a life member of the NRA and USGA.

Pence, a 1067 graduate of Sidney High School, is retired from Xerox Corporation, where he had been employed for 35 years from 1972 to 2007.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from1969 to 1971. He was stationed in Bamberg Germany, where he was on border duty on the East German and Czechoslovakia border. He was also a radio repairman, armored personnel carrier driver and a member of the infantry during his time in the Army.

He is a member of Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sidney Moose Lodge, is a life member of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association, member of the Sidney County Liberty Group where he is an organizational director and president.

He is a past chairman, president and vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chapter of the National Management Association. He is a leader for the Happy Herders 4-H Club and a leader for the first Livestock Herding Club in America, which was founded by Lewis Pence. He is a herding sheep dog trainer and works with border collies.

Pence and his wife, H.R., have been married for 50 years. They are the parents of two children and have four grandchildren. Pence is a lifelong resident of Shelby County.

He is a past state vice president of the Vocational Industrial Club of America.