125 Years

March 5, 1894

The members of the F and A Masons, Temperance Lodge #73 gathered with their ladies for a banquet at their lodge room. David Oldham told of the history of the Masonic Lodge in Sidney. It was formed in 1825 when Dr. William Fielding gathered around him less than a score of souls to form the lodge.

———

It is rumored the Republicans had more whiskey at their nominating meeting than the Democrats. Nominated were W.H. Shaw, mayor, John Knox, Clerk, John McCune, treasurer, John Guy, marshal, J.H. Graham, street commissioner, and Robert Sutton, cemetery trustee.

100 Years

March 5, 1919

Professor and Mrs. Lee Dollinger entertained a dinner party last night at the dining room in the high school. The honored guests were Professor and Mrs. Herman Copp. He is expected to leave the city to live on a farm.

———

Sidney might be adopting an occupational tax. Mayor Forsyth, F.D. Clark and councilman Morris went to Cincinnati today to investigate the tax. That city has recently put it in place.

75 Years

March 5, 1944

The Monarch Machine Tool Company features prominently in an article just published in Fortune Magazine. The article is entitled, “One War Boom is Over.” It tells the story of how the boom is tapering off now that the war is coming to a close in some areas.

———

Fares Altenbach announced his candidacy for County Recorder, subject to the decision of the people in the May primary. He was appointed on an interim basis after the resignation of Ethel Hains.

50 Years

March 5, 1969

City Council had a first reading for the city budget for the coming year. The expenditures totaled $2,226,000. The amount was the largest in Sidney’s history.

———

Sidney is on a hot streak. Last month was the third driest, but also the third warmest month of all time. The information was provided by David Fette.

25 Years

March 5, 1994

The local theatre group, Sock and Buskins, has announced its play schedule for 1994. The featured production will be “A Room with a View.” It will star Karl Hasselbein. Karl is a charter member of S & B. the production will be held in the Cameo Theatre.

———

The Shelby County Player of the Year in boys’ basketball has been announced, it is Josh Steinke. Steinke plays for the Botkins Trojans. The senior averages 15.6 points a game. He also shot 48% from 3 point range.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

