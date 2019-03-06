125 Years

March 6, 1894

There is a strong possibility that Sidney may soon have a street railway. Representatives of an outside corporation have examined our streets and surroundings, and they are more than satisfied with the outlook. It is not intended to cover the remote suburbs at once, but if the line be built it will be gradually extended as the needs of it shall meet the approval of the company.

———

Cary Harmon has returned from John Hopkins University. He will occupy his old position as instructor at the Jackson Center Normal College this spring.

———

Miss Maggie Lierman has taken a clerkship in the Thedieck’s dry goods store.

———

The Unity club held their annual reunion at the home of Mrs. W.T. McLean last evening. As usual on this occasion, the ladies did themselves proud in the entertainment of their guests.

100 Years

March 6, 1919

C.E. Hermetet, of Sidney, was elected secretary and treasurer of the newly-formed Ohio Co-operative Association of Telephone Companies formed by representatives of nearly 300 small independent telephone companies formed at a meeting in Columbus.

———

Completing their organization yesterday, the board of trustees of the children’s home elected James E. Way, president, and George Hagelberger, secretary. Other members of the board are, Fred Ludwig and P.R. Taylor.

———

J.H. Behrns, who was formerly connected with the Tucker Woodworking Co. and now located in Onaway, Mich., and H.S. Edgerly, of Cleveland, are considering the proposition of organizing for the establishment of a bending plant in this city. If enough encouragement can be found locally, it is proposed to engage in the manufacture of automobile rims and steering wheels.

———

Harry K. Forsyth has moved his law office from the six-story Oldham building to the second floor of the Nutt building over the Flower shop on Ohio Avenue.

75 Years

March 6, 1944

The Civilian Defense-Red Cross first aid classes will be Thursday and Friday nights this week in the assembly room of the court house. Meeting twice a week, the class will be divided into two groups. The first aid committee has designated Robert Roth, Eugene Carper, Ethel Fleckenstein, R.N., and William Rhees to serve as instructors. More than 100 have registered for the course.

———

Anna High school’s undefeated Shelby county basketball champions registered their first victory in the Springfield district Class B tournament last night by defeating Jackson 25 to 23 at the Wittenberg fieldhouse. Botkins, Shelby County’s other representative in the district, bowed out of the tournament in losing to Xenia East 33 to 20.

———

While Dutch forces dug in for a final effort to present a Japanese takeover of the island of Java today, in Eastern Europe Soviet forces were reported smashing toward pivotal Smolensk on the central front as other Red Army units scored gains to the north and south.

50 Years

March 6, 1969

The name of Mrs. Evelyn Holloway of East Poplar street was picked Tuesday for the $200 prize in Sidney’s Lucky Barrel, but she didn’t register while it was at Steinle Drugs. The barrel is now worth $300 and will be stationed for a week at Flint’s Electric.

———

Thomas Schilling, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Schilling, Anna, was the accompanist with the Norman Luboff Choir when they sang Monday evening in the Scottish Rite Temple, Fort Wayne, Ind. Mr. Schilling has been accompanist with the concert choir for its 1966 fall and winger concert tour.

———

Appointment of Don Laws, 627 Linden Avenue, as assistant manager of Clancy’s Hamburger, Wapakoneta avenue, was announced today by officials of the local drive-in operation. Laws, who is a member of the Sidney city council, has been associated with Clancy’s since it was opened las fall, serving as night manager. He has also handled news broadcasts and other assignments with radio station WMVR.

25 Years

March 6, 1994

Union members and Baumfolder Corporation had an interesting hearing in front of Judge John Schmitt. The company had sued the union members for violating restraining orders issued after the workers commenced a strike against the company. The company withdrew one motion for contempt because of a lack of evidence and the court ruled in favor of an employee on another count. The company had claimed union members Betty Bernardi, Carl Cline, Bill Johnson, Dick Cavinder and Sue Clark of throwing jack spikes in the parking lot and also placing dead animals there.

———

Fort Loramie resident Jeffrey Wiseman will be serving 8-15 years in prison after his recent conviction for felonious assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder. He shot another man in the neck at the request of the victim’s wife. Friends of Wiseman testified at the sentencing hearing he had not been the same since returning from the Persian Gulf War.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

