Narcotics search warrant leads to 2 arrests

SIDNEY — Two people were arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant Wednesday, March 6, at 11:45 a.m.

According to Sidney Police Department Captian Jerry Tangeman, Ronnie J. Scholl, 39, of 916 N. Miami Ave., and Tyler Oakley, 31, address at large, were arrested at Scholl’s residence.

The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team. This is due to the fact that this residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety, said Tangeman.

Recovered during the search were meth, heroin, steroids, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun. In addition to evidence of drug trafficking, investigators discovered equipment associated with the manufacturing of counterfeit money. It is believed that this residence may be responsible for one of the sources of counterfeit money being distributed in Sidney community.

Scholl has been charged with one count of trafficking in drugs a felony of the second degree. Oakley has been charged with drug possession a felony of the fifth degree, possession of criminal tools a felony of the fifth degree, and a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Additional charges are being reviewed and likely will be filed at a later date on Scholl as well as other individuals.

The search warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).