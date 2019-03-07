SFD to hire 4 firefighters

• Must obtain paramedic certification within 36 months of hire and maintain it throughout career

SIDNEY — If you are interested in “Working With a Life Saving Purpose,” Sidney Fire Department is looking for you.

“If they see themselves as giving back to the community,” Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones said of potential candidates, “and if you want to fulfill your potential, come join our team.”

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services is in the process of making several position changes due the recent retirement of Deputy Fire Chief Cameron Haller, the sudden passing of Lt. Tony McLain last November, and two other predicted retirements over the next year.

After internal promotions are awarded, there will be two immediate vacancies among the three fire crews that work every third day. All three assistant chiefs are eligible to apply for the deputy fire position, which will leave a vacant assist chief position. All five of the lieutenants are eligible to apply for the then empty assistant chief position. Thirteen of the remaining firefighters can apply for the vacant lieutenant position. These promotions will leave two firefighter vacancies that need to be filled. Then later in the year, after two others retire, two more firefighters will need to be added.

When speaking of those retiring, Jones said changes are expected and plans are made in advance according to members’ career path goals.

“It’s the nature of the business. People come, people go, people promote, people leave for opportunities other places. Organizationally we expect retirement. Did we have the promotion exams done, not yet, but … we are constantly one or two people deep in every position we do.”

The city of Sidney’s website describes a firefighter’s job as being “responsible for the protection of lives and preservation of property, through the delivery of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), firefighting, technical rescue, Haz-Mat, fire prevention and other related services.”

The website explains the firefighter/EMT/paramedic position is located in the fire group, operations Division. This division consist of 26 firefighter/EMT/paramedics, three lieutenants and three assistant chiefs. Firefighters report to the lieutenant or assistant chief serving as shift commander. Senior firefighter/ EMT/paramedics may serve as supervisors when there is no officer on duty or at the scene of an emergency incident. Firefighter/EMT with paramedic certification may also assume supervisory responsibilities at EMS calls. During routine station duties and some emergency situations the incumbent may have to work with little or no direct supervision.

It says a firefighter/EMT/paramedic works closely with the police department and often with hospital emergency room staff, and other local emergency service organizations, when dealing with emergency calls. In 2018, the department had 4,066 calls for service, which averages out to be over 11 EMS and fire calls a day.

The city has a main fire station (Fire Station 1) located in the downtown area and a second fire station located near the city’s main commercial area, interstate highway and industries. Planning is currently underway to add a third fire station to the northern area of town on Wapa.

“This would be an unbelievable opportunity for somebody to get on board at Sidney Fire because of our future growth moving forward. Over the next three to five years, there is a great opportunity for this organization to grow and increase our customer service presence,” Jones said.

The salary range is $51,633 to $65,040 annually for the job.

The city of Sidney is an equal opportunity employer. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

Applicants who pass the entry-level test will move on to take the CPAT test with the Miami Valley Fire/EMS Alliance. After they pass both tests, applicants will be placed on the department’s eligibility list. CPAT stands for candidate physical ability testing. After the CPAT, the top candidates will be interviewed by the department.

The candidate must register for the National Testing Network at www.nationaltestingnetwork.com, complete their application and personal history questionnaire and take the test to establish eligibility. Military veterans and applicants with firefighter experience do receive preference on the exam, Jones said.

The department is planning to hire two individuals in the immediate future, Jones said, and two more over the next year.

He expects to begin interviewing candidates during the spring and hire the first two firefighters by June, and the second two by fall. No experience is necessary. Jones said, Sidney Fire will provide all of necessary training, but he is looking for someone with the right attitude to join the team.

“We are expecting awesome customer service. We would rather have a qualified candidate pool; quality is better than quantity to us. In somebody’s worst moment of time, and the death of a loved one, we want the right person at their home,” Jones said.

“If they see themselves in public service. If they see themselves helping their neighbors. If they see themselves meeting their own potential. This is the opportunity for that,” Jones said.

An application for the position is available at http://www.sidneyoh.com/Human_Resources/Employment-sidney-ohio.asp or obtained from the receptionist in the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365. Applications may be submitted to the receptionist at the Municipal Building until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019.

By Sheryl Roadcap

Qualifications to be a Sidney Firefighter/Paramedic • Have a high school diploma or GED equivalent • Must be between ages of 18 and 41 • Have a valid driver’s license • Meet all Civil Service requirements • Successfully pass a background, medical and psychological examination • Successfully pass a physical fitness examination • Be able to obtain and maintain Fire Fighter Level II and EMT-B or EMT-P certification • Must obtain paramedic certification within 36 months of hire and maintain it throughout career

