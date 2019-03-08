125 Years

March 8, 1894

During the past few days, the dust on the streets has become almost intolerable. Now that the rain last night put the streets in good shape, the idle men of the town should be put to work cleaning up all the dirt and dust from the improved streets. The usual March wind will soon become to blow the dirt around again.

———

A company calling itself the Commercial Telephone Company has formed in St. Marys, Ohio. It plans to buy the telephones outright and sell them to customers. The plan is for the company to operate in Shelby as well as Auglaize, Mercer and Darke counties.

100 Years

March 8, 1919

The Mull Woodworking Company has taken over the operation of th Tucker Woodwork Company. Tucker was one of the pioneer companies in the country providing bent wood products for bicycles and automobiles. The new company already has contracts with some of the largest auto makers in the country.

———

The agricultural class of Sidney High School visited the home of Isaac Green in Pemberton yesterday. They journeyed there to inspect his fine bred chickens. The students were accompanied by their teacher, Prof North.

75 Years

March 8, 1944

The Shelby County Grange had a special speaker at their banquet. Harry Caton, secretary of the National Grange, came to Sidney and spoke to the local group about challenges facing the American farmer.

———

Judge J.D. Barnes of Sidney is completing his second term on the Second District Court of Appeals. He announced today he would be a candidate for another term on the court. The district embraces ten counties in this part of Ohio.

50 Years

March 8, 1969

Duane Hentrich, a recent graduate of the Holy Angels School, has been notified he has been accepted into the General Motors Institute. He is the son of Mrs. Marcellus Hentrich. The institute is sponsored by the Delco-Radio Division of GM in Kokomo, Indiana.

———

A Piqua couple has made a donation to Shelby County Home for the Aged, now under construction in the county. Dwight and Violet Mae Booher donated $1,000. The home will cost about $650,000. Booher is a retired farmer who served on the Houston Board of Education

25 Years

March 8, 1994

Ladies basketball in the area is continuing again with several outstanding seasons. Both Jackson Center and Russia won district championships. The Lady Tigers sport a 20-4 record and will be in the regional tournament for the first time since 1977. They defeated Franklin-Monroe 48-32. The Russia Lady Raiders are 22-4. This is their second straight district championship. Russia defeated Fayettville Perry 61-54.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

