TROY — The Miami County Liberty Group will hold a public meeting on March 19 at 7 p.m. in the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

The topic for the meeting is Criminal Justice Reform, which is a follow-up to State Issue 1.

Panelists include US Rep. Warren Davidson, State Sen. Steve Huffman, Governor Mike DeWine’s Senior Adviser on Criminal Justice Andy Wilson, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Judge Stacy Wall and Prosecutor Tony Kendell.