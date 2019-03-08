On the agendas

Fairlawn Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar (library).

Items on the agenda include amending the 2019-20 school calendar, approve early release for the Class of 2019 and approving employment, donations, contracts and resignations.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, March. 11, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for 2019.

It is expected for council to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To approve amendments to the city of Sidney’s financial policy;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a shared services agreement with the board of county commissioners of Shelby County for the rendering of geographic information system (GIS) technological software and services

• To authorize the consumption and possession of beer and liquor on public property, and to authorize Cundiff to enter into special event use agreements with Sidney Alive, all in connection with the conduct of certain public events hosted by Sidney Alive.

The will also be a discussions on the Sidney Waterpark rates and to provide a response to John Adams.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the compensation of a public employee.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include accepting a donation to the American Club for the Family Life Center and the Jackson Center Memorial Branch Library; approving adjustments to the 2019 annual appropriations of public funds; and hearing committee, department and administrative reports.

Anna Local Schools Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m., in the middle school room 209.

Items on the agenda include board reports, discussion of the school calendar, updates on personnel and phasing, and progress report. The board will also hear a recommendation for the acceptance of Jason Christman as teacher and junior high football coach, as well as a recommendation to approve volunteers and contracts.

The board will enter into executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

Meetings, aside from executive session, are open to the public.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m., in the administrative center.

Meetings are open to the public.

Botkins School District Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m., in the media center.

Items on the agenda include hearing of the public, which will involve IDEA hearing, and Community Club discussing Carousel.

The board will also hear board reports, as well as hold discussion regarding the hiring of substitutes, participation in the Ohio SchoolComp for 2019 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program.

Also on the agenda is the acceptance of a donation, lease agreement with the Community Club, and board resolutions of commendations.