United Way POWER plans signature event fundraiser

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way women’s initiative group POWER is hosting its Signature Event POWER of the Purse Champagne Luncheon & Fashion Show on April 13. Champagne will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch and a fashion show.

All proceeds go towards POWER’s mission to continue to make a positive impact in the lives of children and families in Shelby County.

The fashions for the show will be provided by Vin & Joy Boutique in Sidney and Jean and Lily’s Boutique in Lima. The models will be from all ages and will be representing POWER, United Way board and United Way partner agencies. Serving champagne will be local “celebrities.” Many raffle prizes will be available including a grand prize raffle item from Allison’s Custom Jewelry.

The mission of the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative Group, POWER (Passionate Optimistic Women Encouraging Results) is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County. Since 2014, POWER has allocated over $27,000 dollars back into the community. POWER will be accepting applications for annual grants in July of this year. The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County.

One of the main initiatives of POWER is the kindergarten tutoring program. The tutoring program is providing kindergarteners in the local schools with one-on-one interactions with volunteers throughout our community. Anyone interested in volunteering should call Amy at the United Way office at 937-492-2101.

Limited seating is available for the POWER of the Purse event. Reservations are $30 a seat. Sponsorship of $100 or more for the event will be listed in the program. All checks should be made payable to the Shelby County United Way with POWER of the Purse in the memo line and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.

Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on their website at Power4Women.org.