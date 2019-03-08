Tree board re-elects leaders

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board re-elected Ann Asher as the board chairwoman and Michael Jannides as vice chairman during its first meeting of the year, Thursday, Feb. 21.

Asher was first appointed to the board in 2007 and Jannides in 2011.

At the opening of the meeting, Mayor Mike Barhorst said the 2020 Tree City USA awards luncheon will be held in Sidney on Friday, April 17, 2020. State Forester Wendi VanBuren was introduced to the board. She asked for a picture for representative of Sidney to use at the ceremony. She, Asher and Barhorst encouraged board members to attend the 2019 ceremony, on April 26, in Centerville Trace Golf Club to get familiar with activities for when Sidney hosts the ceremony next year.

The board discussed the bicentennial and annual tree sale. Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier said red oak trees will be planted at county schools in 2019, and at Sidney City Schools in 2020 for the bicentennial celebrations. He said bicentennial trees and accompanying plaques for the base of the trees will be made available for the public to purchase during the third annual tree sale. They are estimated to cost $67. Other details about which trees will be included in this year’s annual sale have yet to be determined, as available species are still unknown.

VanBuren recommended offering Service Berry and Basswood trees. Joyce Reier, ISA certified arborist, suggested adjusting the prices from last year’s sales to reflect the higher cost of shipping.

According to tree board minutes, Sidney Tree Board was asked to give a master gardeners presentation at Amos Memorial Library on Sept. 17, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Brian Green, ISA certified arborist/Sidney Street Manager, will give the presentation. All members of the board were encouraged to attend.

The board voted to formally request a higher allocation, in the amount of $25,000, from Sidney City Council to budget for buying and planting trees in 2020.

It was noted that two trees have been removed outside of the “old jail” downtown Sidney. The county will plant two new trees at the board’s recommendation, the minutes said. Board members decided to wait until tree species are available. A suggestion was made of large shade trees. Members will research and bring back recommendations to the next meeting.

Green said non-approved trees planted in the right of way area, prior to Sidney establishing a Tree Board, were removed due to construction. A discussion ensued questioning if the property owner could request for the trees to be replaced. Green said they could be replaced, but a permit would be required.

VanBuren shared a new Ohio Tree I.D. program is being implemented on Instagram by two interns. She said one tree each week will be spotlighted.

It was noted Arbor Day 2019 is scheduled for April 26, but that it conflicts with Tree City USA events that week. VanBuren said it just needs to be held sometime in April or May. Green will check with the schools to determine if May 3 or May 10 works.

The following topics were also addressed:

• The Ohio Forestry Program is having its 40th celebration in June at the Ohio State Fairgrounds;

• OSU outdoor horticulture Walk-About dates and details were provided for members;

• Green shared that he will give the annual urban forestry update to City Council on April 2;

• Tree City USA Bulletin were provided to members.

The next tree board meeting is set for April 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.