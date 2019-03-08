Commission gives nod to Fair Haven changes

SIDNEY — Shelby County commissioners approved change orders for the construction of the addition to Fair Haven during their meeting, Thursday, March 7.

The orders add $10,538 to the cost of the $13 million project, but fall within the project’s contingency line item.

The orders call for walls in a lounge/pass-through area to be extended to create a required smoke barrier, provision of differential pressure sensors for exhaust fans, holes in floors surrounding ductwork to be filled in with fireproofing material and ceilings on two porches to be painted. They also deduct $10,382 from initial estimates for signage.

The commissioners also approved a $36,529 bill from Regal Plumbing for a water pressure booster pump system.

In other recent business, the commissioners:

• Opened bids for 2019 roadside mowing and resurfacing programs.

• Authorized advertising for requests for qualifications of professional engineering services for the Lake Loramie Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements.

• Authorized the seeking of quotes for aggregate, asphalt and liquid bituminous materials for 2019 road maintenance.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

