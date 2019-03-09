125 years

March 9, 1894

For the purpose of nominating councilmen, ward and township assessors, the Republicans met in convention in each ward and township last evening. Meetings were held at Hugo Stahl’s Drug Store, L. Kah’s Store, the Gazzette office and the S.D. Voress grocery.

———

The Democratic township and corporation primary election will be held in the assembly room of the courthouse Saturday afternoon from 12:30 to 7:30. There are four candidates for mayor. They are, Charles Hess, H.S. Ailes, William R. Wyman and D. Bowersock.

100 years

March 9, 1919

The preliminary contest for extemporaneous speaking was held in the high school auditorium this morning. The winner will go to the district. Participating were Eileen Wagoner, Eleanor Boyer, Dorothy Eliker, Mary Saltsgaber, and Carolyn Nutt. Miss Wagoner was awarded first place.

———

John Harmony, who is stationed at Fort Jay in New York, has the honor of being one of the 15 soldiers from the eastern division to take the examination to enter West Point. he has been in the service since June 10, 1918 and was recently appointed sargeant. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Harmony of Clinton Avenue.

75 years

March 9, 1944

The city council of Sidney has overridden the veto of the mayor. By a unanimous vote, council overrode his veto of the salary ordinance. The ordinance was passed three weeks ago. The veto had to stand for three weeks before it could be considered.

———

Sheriff Truman Pitts announced today he will be a candidate for re-election to that post. It is of course subject to the decision of the voters in the May primary.

———

Miss Olive Ferguson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson, has successfully passed her entrance examination for the WAVE at the Navy recruiting station in Cincinnati. She will report next month.

50 years

March 9, 1969

A former Jackson Center resident was honored by the Jewish Hospital Association Alumnae of the school for being a 50 year graduate of the school in Cincinnati. She is Mrs. Frank Ware, the former Mary Wildermuth. Her marriage took place in 1924.

———

Shelby County Civil Defense members began moving their field hospital materials to the Armory. The announcement was made by director Roger Lundy. It includes 200 beds, x-ray equipment and other supplies. Also working on the project is Martin Tullis, administrator of the Wilson Hospital Association.

25 Years

March 9, 1994

Members of the Heiland Post of the American Legion announced students who will be attending Buckeye Boys/Girls State. They are Becky Schneider and Angela Kempfer will attend for the ladies. Boys attending will be Brent Hemmert and Curt Schnippel.

———

There are changes at Wayne Trail Tool and Die in Ft. Loramie. Dave Knapke has been hired as the chief operating office of the company. He is moving here from Beaufort, South Carolina.

———

Anna Community Club, according to word received here today from Secretary of State Ted Brown. Listed as incorporators are President Robert Bell, Vice President William Lamastus, Secretary Robert Naseman and Treasurer Claude Smedley.

———

Warren Ringle, Shelby county Civil Defense director, said about 15 members of the local CD organization today were at the scene of the Thursday Champaign county airplane crash, picking up debris. This was the second appearance of the Shelby unit at the disaster site. The first occurred Thursday night. At that time, it supplied generators to provide electricity to light the area for investigators.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

