Bicentennial kick off set for April 1

SIDNEY — Planned for the evening of April 1, Shelby County will celebrate its 200th birthday with a kick off event at the Sidney Middle School.

Those wishing to attend are asked to email Mike Barhorst at mbarhorst@sidneyoh.com for tickets. As seating is limited, ticket orders will be restricted to a quantity of two. All requests for tickets should include your name, address and phone number. Admission is free and open to the public.

Scheduled to speak at the 7 p.m. event are Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst. The Bicentennial Choir comprised of vocalists from Shelby County’s high schools will perform several musical selections under the direction of Sonya Phillips.

Additional information about this and all events and activities planned to celebrate Shelby County’s Bicentennial can be found at www.visitsidneyshelby.com or on Facebook @ShelbyCountyBicentennial2019.