Lenten fish fry tradition continues


Dennis Aselage and Mike Holthaus, longtime members of the Sidney Knight of Columbus, Council 659, prepare the fryers and breading machine as hundreds of pounds of Alaskan pollock wait Friday evening at the K of C hall on Fourth Avenue in Sidney. The local K of C has hosted its fish fry dinners for decades throughout the year. During Lent, the dinners are held every Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Lenten fish fry events continue throughout the season, until Easter. Carry-out and eat-in dinners are available.

SIDNEY – A decades-long Friday evening Lenten tradition continues again this season, as the Sidney Knights of Columbus, Council 659, serves up hundreds of pounds of Alaskan pollock and all the fixings to hungry throngs.

Beginning the first Friday after Ash Wednesday and continuing through Good Friday, the fish fry events are the area’s oldest continually-running Lenten event. The all-you-can-eat buffet-style dining experience features fresh-fried, hand-breaded fish and tables full of side dishes. A full bar is also available, as are call-in and walk-in carry-out dinners.

“The fish fry events are such a long-time annual tradition, we are seeing people who came as kids with their parents now bringing in their own children,” said Grand Knight R. Michael Johnson. “Aside from the best fish in the region, we’re also serving a healthy helping of fellowship and comradery.”

All monies generated by the fish fry events support various Knights of Columbus activities, including local charitable donations, scholarships and support of local men studying for the priesthood.

