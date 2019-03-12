125 Years

March 12, 1894

Through interviews with several local contractors, it has been learned Sidney is in store for a building boom of sorts. It will begin this spring and summer. Several handsome residences are under construction and at least 9 more are under consideration.

Frank Hunter has learned his name will be placed in nomination for postmaster of Sidney. The message came from Congressman Layton of this district.

100 Years

March 12, 1919

The Mull Wood Work company has made an optimistic prediction for success. E.B. Mull said he expects to make at least 500,000 wooden steering wheels. That is nearly double the output reached by the former business, Tucker Wood Working Company. He also has contracts to furnish bicycle rims for jobbers throughout the country.

Port Jefferson Mayor Walter Hance has launched a campaign to raise funds to supplement the village’s funds for firefighting equipment. The village of Jackson Center has a contract to provide assistance the Port needs its own equipment. On the committee with the mayor are Bert Glick, Marshal Charles Martin and Ray Parke.

75 Years

March 12, 1944

Nick Vourlas of Sidney announced he will be a candidate for Sheriff. The republican vote in the primary will decide. He is the former deputy registrar for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Robert Beanblossom announced plans today to open a sporting goods store in town this Friday. It will be located in the Schulze Building on the west side of the square.

50 Years

March 12, 1969

Patrolman Robert L. Woodell of the Sidney Police Department was honored by the Kiwanis Club as “Officer of the Week.” he graduated from Sidney High School, attended Dayton Police Academy, BCI n London and the Case Western Reserve Breathlyzer School. He joined the police Department in 1962.

The prices of rooms at Wilson Memorial Hospital are going up. The increases range from $.50 to more than $2.00. The private rooms will now be $33.50 per day, wards are $28.50 and semi-private rooms are $29.

25 Years

March 12, 1994

There is a new restaurant in Piqua, and a Sidney man is the owner and operator. James Conolly opened Kokomo’s Mexican Restaurant. It is located at 9960 County Road 25A in Piqua. His brother Jason will assist in the operation.

There was somewhat of a mysterious blaze in the Kroger parking lot this week. Five cars caught fire. It is believed one of the cars burst into flames, and the wind whipped the fire to the other vehicles. Two of the cars were opened by Susan Weber and John Willoughby.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

