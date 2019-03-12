Probation woes lead to additional sanctions for former deputy

SIDNEY – Legal entanglements continue for former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy William J. Steinke, who faced judgement on probation violations in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Monday. He has been granted another opportunity for a psychological treatment program as his community control sanctions were continued.

In 2016, Steinke was indicted for soliciting a woman for a sex that Oct. 25. Authorities confiscated his cell phone prompting the charge of possessing a criminal tool. A charge of promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony, was dropped as part of the plea negotiations.

On Aug. 14, 2017, the 72-year-old Steinke, 1350 Shepard Court, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a criminal tool, a fifth-degree felony, and solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, through a plea agreement with county prosecutors.

On Oct. 30, 2017, visiting retired Judge J. Timothy Campbell of Greene County ruled Steinke received 60 days in jail, but suspended 50 days, if he successfully serves five years on community control.

This past Feb. 20 Shelby County Adult Probation Officer Phillip Mowell filed a motion to remove Steinke from probation after he was convicted of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, in Dayton Municipal Court on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 20, Steinke posted a $5,000 bond and was released from local custody.

On March 8, Mowell filed a second motion for removal due to Steinke voluntarily withdrawing himself from the SAFER Program on March 4.

Otherwise known as the Sex Offenders and Families in Effective Recovery, the program provides psychotherapeutic services to typically court-ordered individuals who have perpetrated sexual abuse within their communities and require extensive, long-term, out-patient sex offender treatment.

On Monday, Steinke admitted the offenses before Judge James Stevenson who ordered the probation be continued with an additional caveat. He ordered Steinke to successfully complete the treatment program at the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati. The cost of the program is to be paid by Steinke.

Stevenson also ordered Steinke’s bond to be released when he reports to the Shelby County Jail on March 15 for transport to Cincinnati.

Court records show Steinke could be subject to 12 months in prison and three years of community control if he further violates his probation conditions.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.