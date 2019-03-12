JC man struck by train

JACKSON CENTER — A Jackson Center man was injured Friday night, March 8, after he was struck by a train.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Logan M. Lacy, 22, 120 Redbud Drive, Jackson center, was walking on the railroad tracks around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to hear the train whistle of an approaching train on the I&O Railroad track. He was walking northbound on the track and it’s believed Lacy had headphones on at the time of the incident.

The train engineer, Christopher Cole, 48, of Lima, said he observed Lacy turn around when the train was approximately 20 feet from impact. The train was traveling at 23 mph and stopped just before the state Route 65 intersection.

After impact, deputies found Lacy laying south of the intersection on the east side of the train. He suffered a broken leg and possible head injury. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.