Bridge work officially underway

Construction cones and signs are up on the Fair Road bridge by Sidney Middle School signaling the beginning of work on the bridge. Andrew Hoge, project foreman for Complete General Construction, Columbus, said they put up signs and the cones Monday afternoon. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September or, at the latest, by Thanksgiving. Shelby County Engineer Bob Geuy said the traffic is being moved over to the east side of the road for phase one of the project. Demolition is expected to begin next week, he said.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News