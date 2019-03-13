125 Years

March 13, 1894

The merchants of the city should stop burning boxes in the streets. It is making a dangerous situation for horses. Al J. Wagner was driving his horse earlier today when the horse stepped on a nail, driving it through the hoof, making for a bad wound.

———

According to Proctor, the weather prophet, this was to have been what is commonly accepted as an ideal Democratic election day- stormy with all the accompanying characteristics that go with an inclement day. The prophet did miss it this year. All the candidates have been busy and that is the best indication a heavy vote is being polled.

100 Years

March 13, 1919

There is an exciting new business in Loramie. A stock company has been formed and $8,000 of capital has been raised to erect and equip a moving picture and opera house. It will be built on the old mill lot owned by A.W. Baxter. He is offering a 99 year lease.

———

Robert Lippincott of this city has been appointed an assistant state examiner by the Auditor of State. He left yesterday for Athens, where he will join his father, C.E. Lippincott, show has been a state examiner for 12 years.

75 Years

March 13, 1944

Sidney attorney Taylor Cummins was named chairman of the Salvation Army board of directors last night during a meeting of the board. He will be assisted by H.G. Lull, vice-president, W.W. Wheeler, treasurer and Mrs. Wilfred Zimpfer, secretary. The most recent campaign has raised about $8,112.

———

The annual meeting of the boards of education will be held this Saturday in the courthouse. Over two hundred plan to attend. The featured speaker will be Kenneth C. Ray, director of the state of Ohio Department of Education.

50 Years

March 13, 1969

Shelby A. Davis, national sales director for Airstream, has been named the new president of the Recreational Vehicle Institute. Davis was unanimously elected to the position at the annual meeting of the Institute in Louisville, Ky.

———

Miss Judith Hunter has earned academic distinction at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. She qualified for membership in Alpha Lambda Delta, a national scholastic honorary for freshmen women. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hunter of 582 Russell Rd. in Sidney.

25 Years

March 13, 1994

The Sidney area will once again be represented in the state wrestling meet. Emil Payawal, wrestling for Lehman, finished second in the district meet. He won the state tournament last year at 103 pounds. This year he is wrestling at 112. Ted Cotterman from Sidney High School also qualified for Columbus. He finished third in the district competition and wrestles at 160 pounds.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

