Upper Valley names students of the month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer has released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students-of-the-Month for February 2019.

According to Meyer, students from each program named for the honor (Student-of-the-Month) to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The local recipients for February were:

Botkins: Cassandra Anderson, Veterinary Technologies I (Geometry); Elizabeth Will, Cosmetology II;

Fort Loramie: Savannah Henning, Cosmetology I; Maddison Lessing, Interactive Media I (English); Conrad Siegel, Electrical Trades I (English);

Houston: Rockelle Anderson, Medical Careers Academy I; Makayla Stangel, Cosmetology I;

Jackson Center: Avery Allison, Interactive Media Level II (Sociology);

Russia: Breanna Kittel, Early Childhood Education & Care II;

Sidney: Gambit Hand, Automotive Collision Repair Technologies II; Morgan Neeley, Early Childhood Education & Care I;

Troy: Brodey Carmen, Environmental Occupations II; Alex Flores, Discovery; Anna-Beth Haas, Cosmetology III (Nails/Esthetics).