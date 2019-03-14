125 Years

March 14, 1894

The Democrats at their primary nominated the following persons: H.S Ailes, mayor; Charles H. Timeus, Clerk; Ed. F. Duncan, treasurer; C.F. McClure Marshal, Thomas Umstead, street commissioner; A.A. Townley, cemetery trustee; W.E. Lierman, waterworks trustee; J. Carey Cummins and L.P Stockstill, board of education.

———

A suit filed by the United Presbyterian Church of Sidney versus James Leach, administrator of the estate of Alexander C. Leach of Quincy has been decided in favor of the church. The suite was for $500. A.C. Leach was said to have been promised concerning the erection of the new church.

100 Years

March 14, 1919

Two autos driven by Sheriff Edd McVay and Lawrence Anderson collide at the southwest corner of the public square this morning. The drivers were uninjured; however, four of Anderson’s daughters were injured. One was thrown 15 feet from the vehicle.

———

The Shelby County Memorial Association will hold another public meeting Sunday at the high school for the purpose of presenting memorials to the families of deceases soldiers of Shelby County. There men will be honored. The Rev William Pieffer will deliver the memorial address.

March 14, 1944

75 years ago

The opening of the Glore Tractor Company was announced today by L.S. Glore. The location will be at the rear of 122 West Court Street. That was the location of the former business, General Body Repair. He will be selling Ford tractors. He expects his first load of tractors tomorrow.

50 Years

March 14, 1969

Richard Steinke, 23, is in his third week as the newest deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Steinke received three years of police training while in the Army. He was in Vietnam for a year. Sheriff Don Laws stated Steinke is in store for more training. Steinke replaces Alonzo Steinke who retired January 1. They are not related.

———

Sidney City Council, with an apparent mandate from the people of this city, will proceed with the construction of a new airstrip at the municipal airport.

25 Years

March 14, 1994

More facts are coming to light concerning the shocking murder of Thomas Herring. The Perry Township farmer was 52 years old. He was killed at his home by two gun shots. He had no other injury. County Sheriff Mark Schemel and BCI are investigating. Coroner Dr. Phil Edwards was also at the scene. Mr. Herring had moved back to this house, his boyhood home, after 20 years.

———

County hopes for a state wrestling champion have dimmed considerably. Lehman senior Emil Payawal was defeated in his first match. He was wrestling at 113 pounds- up from 103 pounds where he won a state title last year. Sidney High School wrestler Ted Cotterman also lost his match. He was pinned in 1:27 of the first round.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org