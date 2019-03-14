Timken keynote speaker for GOP dinner

SIDNEY — The Shelby and Auglaize County Republican Parties will host a joint Lincoln Day Dinner on April 10 at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club banquet facility, 9900 Sidney Freybury Road.

Jane Timken, chairman of the Ohio Republican Party will be the guest speaker. Timken was instrumental in bringing the Ohio Republican Party together to help support President Donald Trump and to win all of the statewide races for Republican candidates in the 2018 election. Timken was elected chairman of the Ohio Republican Party in January 2017, after serving as vice chairman of the Stark County Republican Party.

She is licensed to practice law in Ohio, is admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio and before the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Timken has served on numerous boards and is passionate about serving others and her community, and is involved in civic and charitable organizations. She was born in Cincinnati, is married and the mother of two children.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is the primary annual celebration of many state and county organizations of the Republican Party in the United States. It is held annually and often features a well-known speaker from the Republican Party. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

The cost of the dinner is $40 per person or $65 for couples. A meet and greet with Timken is from 5:30 to 6:30 with an open bar and the dinner and program is at 6:30 with a cash bar. Interested parties can visit https://www.auglaizeshelbylincolnday.com to register and pay online. Those planning to pay at the door should RSVP to Executive Chairman Aaron Heilers at shelbycountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com.