125 years ago

March 15, 1894

The Sacred hear congregation at McCartyville has made a decision. They will complete the church steeple. A building committee has been formed to take on the task. It is composed of Anthony Weiskittel, Frank Drees and Henry Fealy.

———

Ward councilmen and assessors were nominated by the Democrats in mass convention in each ward and township last night. The meeting was held at George Holler’s dye house. Joseph Altenbach was nominate for the first ward; Joseph Busteller, second ward; Will Weingartner, third ward; A.R. Danforth, fourth ward; and Charles Kaser for township assessor.

100 years ago

March 15, 1919

Frank Schurr has taken over the pool room at Harry Conner’s old place on North Main Avenue and will have an opening this evening with a four piece orchestra to entertain those who call.

———

The fire department was called to a fire at the Universal garage last evening. A car owned by Emerson Deam caught fire. The machine had crossed wires. The top of the car was burned off before the fire was put out. No other cars were damaged.

———

The Sidney Elks bowling team ninth in the nation at the national Elks bowling team competition. Bowling for Sidney were Grover Timeus, George Trydle, Leo Schneeberger, Earl Dunn, and Brownie Goffena.

75 years ago

March 15, 1944

There will be only three contests as result of the primary activity. Clyde Milhoff made the announcement on behalf of the Election Board as its clerk. On the Democratic side, for sheriff, James Blackford will oppose Lawrence Niswonger. For clerk of court, Fares Altenbach will take on John Tompkins. On the Republican side, for sheriff, Truman Pitts will face off against Nick Vourlas.

———

A.C. “Dewey” Earl has announced he has purchased the total interest of Herman Earl in the Colonial Service Station. It is as the corner of West Poplar and Walnut Avenue. Herman had managed the station since 1931.

50 years ago

March 15, 1969

The Attic will be opening again. Some of you may know it as the Y Teen Center. It is located in the Monumental Building. It is being redecorated and remodeled and will be opening soon with new entertainment.

———

Tragedy has struck again. An area Marine, Earl Eugene Taylor, has been killed in Vietnam. Pfc Taylor died from enemy rifle fire in fighting Quang Tri province. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie J. Taylor RR 1, Maplewood.

25 years ago

March 15, 1994

Many feel the Russia Lady Raiders are jinxed. The girls basketball team lost to Danville for the second straight year in the regional semifinals by a score of 58-49. They had also lost in the regional semifinals the year before that. The team finished with a 22-3 record.

———

It was also a tough day for the Jackson Center Lady Tigers basketball team. They were in the midst of an outstanding season as well. The Lady Tigers lost to Southeastern 41-35. The Tigers closed out the season with a record of 20 wins and just five losses.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

