PUCO approves the upgrade of a rail crossing in Botkins

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has directed CSX Transportation (CSX) to install cantilevered flashing lights at the Walnut Street crossing in the village of Botkins, Shelby County.

CSX is directed to complete the projects by March 13, 2020. Federal funding is provided by the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

To increase public safety during the construction of the projects, local governments may seek funding from the PUCO for the cost of safety improvements such as rumble strips, illumination, improved signage or other enhancements at the project locations. Funding for such improvements comes from the State Grade Crossing Safety Fund and may not exceed $5,000 per project

The PUCO is responsible for evaluating Ohio’s public grade crossings to determine the need for installing active warning devices. Since the PUCO began implementing these evaluations, the annual number of train-motor vehicle crashes in Ohio has decreased significantly, from 356 in 1990 to 68 in 2017.

Rail Hotline, at 866-814-RAIL (7245), provides Ohioans with a toll-free resource for all railroad crossing questions. For more information regarding these crossings, access the Ohio railroad information system website at http://gradecrossings.puco.ohio.gov/.