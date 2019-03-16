Crash sends 1 to hospital

A single vehicle crashed into a divider causing severe damage to the divider and the vehicle around 2:48 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The female driver was transported to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue.

A single vehicle crashed into a divider causing severe damage to the divider and the vehicle around 2:48 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The female driver was transported to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN031719Crash.jpg A single vehicle crashed into a divider causing severe damage to the divider and the vehicle around 2:48 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The female driver was transported to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue. Sidney Daily News | Luke Gronneberg